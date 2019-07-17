FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $253.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Neos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of WEX from $222.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Philip A. Hadley sold 42,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total value of $12,417,048.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 599,991 shares in the company, valued at $174,885,376.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian G. Daly sold 473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.17, for a total transaction of $139,142.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,214.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,314 shares of company stock valued at $14,332,950. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $4,327,000. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 16.4% in the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 87,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,107,000 after purchasing an additional 12,346 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 42.4% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 39,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,248,000 after purchasing an additional 11,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDS traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $284.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,371. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. FactSet Research Systems has a 52-week low of $188.31 and a 52-week high of $305.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.25 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 64.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.72 dividend. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.76%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

