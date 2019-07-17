Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) an industry rank of 156 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (OH) alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FMAO shares. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $28.80. 4,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.68 and a twelve month high of $48.60. The company has a market capitalization of $321.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.68.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $15.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 46,375.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,808,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (FMAO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (OH) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (OH) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.