First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Trading 0.1% Higher

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)’s share price traded up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.14 and last traded at $17.11, 839 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 10,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.08.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.107 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the first quarter worth $57,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 191,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 8,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $598,000.

