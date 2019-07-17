FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.40.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FLIR. Imperial Capital raised shares of FLIR Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd.

In other FLIR Systems news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $525,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 484,031 shares in the company, valued at $25,426,148.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 23,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $1,186,544.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,121 shares of company stock valued at $3,358,586. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FLIR Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,122,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,660,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,300,000 after purchasing an additional 667,024 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 122.7% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,485,000 after purchasing an additional 630,869 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 32.4% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,104,730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,563,000 after purchasing an additional 270,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 253.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 341,609 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,874,000 after purchasing an additional 245,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIR traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.77. The stock had a trading volume of 22,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,588. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.18. FLIR Systems has a fifty-two week low of $40.52 and a fifty-two week high of $63.88.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.98 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

