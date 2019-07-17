FolmCoin (FLM) Market Cap Achieves $4,727.00

FolmCoin (CURRENCY:FLM) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 17th. FolmCoin has a total market cap of $4,727.00 and $5.00 worth of FolmCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FolmCoin has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One FolmCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,783.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.33 or 0.02180462 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.25 or 0.00912209 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $293.64 or 0.03001314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00013790 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.36 or 0.00780511 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00058521 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.48 or 0.00761283 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00274983 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000030 BTC.

FLM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PHI1612 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 18th, 2018. FolmCoin’s total supply is 9,662,813 coins. FolmCoin’s official Twitter account is @folmcoin. FolmCoin’s official website is folmcoin.com.

FolmCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FolmCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FolmCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FolmCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

