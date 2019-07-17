Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $96.93

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.93 and traded as high as $97.11. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB shares last traded at $96.64, with a volume of 12,805 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

Get Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.93.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.30). Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,220,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,770,000 after purchasing an additional 191,820 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,024,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,075,000 after purchasing an additional 281,252 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,365,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,970,000 after purchasing an additional 41,765 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,035,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,376,000 after purchasing an additional 21,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 794,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,294,000 after purchasing an additional 23,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Company Profile (NYSE:FMX)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

Further Reading: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.