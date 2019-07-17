Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.72.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Timkensteel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of So-Young International in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 264.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 477 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Foot Locker stock traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $41.20. 2,515,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,118,960. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $68.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.08). Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 32.27%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

