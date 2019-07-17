Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) Short Interest Update

Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 591,200 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the May 30th total of 549,900 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 163,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

In other news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total value of $60,673.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 43.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FELE opened at $46.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.68. Franklin Electric has a 52 week low of $38.87 and a 52 week high of $55.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.61 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Franklin Electric will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FELE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Boenning Scattergood set a $54.00 target price on Middlefield Banc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstService from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Read More: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.