Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.97

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.97 and traded as high as $1.91. Full House Resorts shares last traded at $1.91, with a volume of 903 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.22 million, a PE ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $40.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.44 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Craig W. Thomas purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $44,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 449,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,225.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLL. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 112,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $606,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 3.2% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 739,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 23,030 shares during the last quarter. 45.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL)

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, operates, manages, leases, and/or invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 920 slot machines and 26 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and 129 hotel rooms; a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

Further Reading: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.