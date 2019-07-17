FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Alaris Royalty Corp. (TSE:AD) Issued By National Bank Financial

Alaris Royalty Corp. (TSE:AD) – National Bank Financial boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Alaris Royalty in a research note issued on Thursday, July 11th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.71. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC raised Alaris Royalty to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Cormark lowered their target price on Canopy Growth from C$70.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Zayo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Desjardins upped their target price on Alaris Royalty from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a $19.00 target price on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.50.

TSE:AD opened at C$19.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $722.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$19.15. Alaris Royalty has a 52 week low of C$15.75 and a 52 week high of C$21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.91, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$27.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$27.20 million.

In other news, Director Gary Patterson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.98, for a total transaction of C$56,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,337 shares in the company, valued at C$537,836.26. Also, Director Jack Chuck Lee sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.61, for a total value of C$46,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 219,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,077,209.07. Insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $215,125 over the last ninety days.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Alaris Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.63%.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

