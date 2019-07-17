GCN Coin (GCN) Trading 50.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. GCN Coin has a market capitalization of $278,159.00 and approximately $2,069.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GCN Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $10.39, $24.43 and $13.77. Over the last week, GCN Coin has traded 50.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.90 or 0.00937858 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00013514 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000058 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00015391 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000544 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003464 BTC.

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN Coin (CRYPTO:GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 169,959,372,500 coins. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone. GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com.

GCN Coin Coin Trading

GCN Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $51.55, $24.68, $18.94, $10.39, $24.43, $7.50, $50.98, $32.15, $20.33, $33.94 and $5.60. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

