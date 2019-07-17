Gene Source Code Chain (GENE) Price Tops $0.0047

Gene Source Code Chain (CURRENCY:GENE) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 17th. Gene Source Code Chain has a market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $21,758.00 worth of Gene Source Code Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gene Source Code Chain has traded down 29.3% against the US dollar. One Gene Source Code Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and FCoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010245 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00279065 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $123.82 or 0.01263892 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000833 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00025616 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00113137 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Gene Source Code Chain Token Profile

Gene Source Code Chain’s genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Gene Source Code Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 374,044,800 tokens. Gene Source Code Chain’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1. The official website for Gene Source Code Chain is www.gscchain.org.

Gene Source Code Chain Token Trading

Gene Source Code Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and FCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gene Source Code Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gene Source Code Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gene Source Code Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

