George Frederick Fink Buys 10,000 Shares of Bonterra Energy Corp (TSE:BNE) Stock

Bonterra Energy Corp (TSE:BNE) Director George Frederick Fink acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.34 per share, with a total value of C$53,373.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,768,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$20,115,210.90.

George Frederick Fink also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 5th, George Frederick Fink acquired 10,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.25 per share, with a total value of C$52,474.00.

On Monday, June 17th, George Frederick Fink acquired 10,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.01 per share, with a total value of C$50,055.00.

On Thursday, June 13th, George Frederick Fink acquired 10,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.18 per share, with a total value of C$51,792.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, George Frederick Fink acquired 10,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.35 per share, with a total value of C$53,500.00.

On Thursday, May 30th, George Frederick Fink acquired 10,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.80 per share, with a total value of C$58,025.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, George Frederick Fink acquired 15,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.68 per share, with a total value of C$100,143.00.

On Monday, May 13th, George Frederick Fink acquired 15,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.59 per share, with a total value of C$98,899.50.

Shares of BNE stock opened at C$5.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $180.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.18, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.41. Bonterra Energy Corp has a 1 year low of C$4.90 and a 1 year high of C$20.29.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$49.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$52.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Bonterra Energy Corp will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Bonterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 477.71%.

One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of C$9.03.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

