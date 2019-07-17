Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Given a $82.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 price target on Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) in a report issued on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GILD. Citigroup upgraded Gilead Sciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $66.80 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $88.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.99.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $66.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,179,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,241,528. The stock has a market cap of $85.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.62. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $60.32 and a twelve month high of $79.61.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 26.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $169,047.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,560 shares in the company, valued at $3,603,831.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $399,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,384 shares of company stock worth $755,002. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 55.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

