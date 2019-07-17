Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Given a $95.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price target on Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen set a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $66.80 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Maxim Group set a $84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Acquity Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.99.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,179,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,241,528. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $60.32 and a fifty-two week high of $79.61. The firm has a market cap of $85.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.65.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 37.98%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $399,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,862.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $169,047.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,560 shares in the company, valued at $3,603,831.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,384 shares of company stock worth $755,002. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 554,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,658,000 after purchasing an additional 271,000 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 506,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,697,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 15,333 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $2,305,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

