Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) PT Set at $76.00 by BMO Capital Markets

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) has been given a $76.00 price objective by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 13.53% from the company’s previous close.

GILD has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.80 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.99.

Shares of GILD stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.94. 470,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,241,528. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.65. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $60.32 and a 52-week high of $79.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.62.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 37.98%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $169,047.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,603,831.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $399,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,384 shares of company stock worth $755,002 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GILD. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 554,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,658,000 after acquiring an additional 271,000 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 506,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,697,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 15,333 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $2,305,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

