Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) PT Set at $88.00 by Cantor Fitzgerald

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) has been assigned a $88.00 target price by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.50% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $336.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Acquity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $76.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.99.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.92. 4,179,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,241,528. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $60.32 and a 12 month high of $79.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.65. The company has a market capitalization of $85.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 26.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $186,104.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,969.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $399,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,384 shares of company stock valued at $755,002. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 43,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 70,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 21,540 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,386,000. Finally, MHI Funds LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,241,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.