GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GSK. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,710 ($22.34) to GBX 1,660 ($21.69) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of TLOU Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,536.87 ($20.08).

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,665 ($21.76) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 942.07. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of GBX 1,408.80 ($18.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,658 ($21.66). The stock has a market capitalization of $83.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,589.20.

In other news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga purchased 458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,568 ($20.49) per share, for a total transaction of £7,181.44 ($9,383.82). Insiders have acquired 482 shares of company stock worth $755,935 in the last 90 days.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

