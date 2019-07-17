Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.18

Global Water Resources Inc (TSE:GWR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$15.18 and last traded at C$14.80, with a volume of 1397 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.95, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $291.99 million and a PE ratio of 100.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$13.55.

Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$10.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Water Resources Inc will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 179.04%.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 55,000 people in 21,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

