Gluskin Sheff + Associates (TSE:GS) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.61

News stories about Gluskin Sheff + Associates (TSE:GS) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Gluskin Sheff + Associates earned a news sentiment score of 0.61 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GS. CIBC reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of WisdomTree International Dividend Ex-Financials Fund in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $165.00 price objective on Allergan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Desjardins downgraded Gluskin Sheff + Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$14.25 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Wajax from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

GS remained flat at $C$14.24 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 105,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,197. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$14.24. Gluskin Sheff + Associates has a one year low of C$9.07 and a one year high of C$18.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58.

Gluskin Sheff + Associates (TSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$28.06 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Gluskin Sheff + Associates will post 1.2300001 earnings per share for the current year.

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Company Profile

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management services. It primarily provides its services to high net worth investors, including entrepreneurs, professionals, family trusts, private charitable foundations, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations , corporations, institutions, insurance companies, and estates.

