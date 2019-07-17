Golden Bull (NASDAQ:DNJR) Trading Up 8.2%

Golden Bull Ltd (NASDAQ:DNJR)’s stock price was up 8.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.79 and last traded at $2.78, approximately 149,625 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 68,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.43.

About Golden Bull (NASDAQ:DNJR)

Golden Bull Limited operates as an online finance marketplace company in the People's Republic of China. The company's online marketplace connects individual lenders with individual and small business borrowers for short-term loans. It also provides investment and financing consultancy, and technical services.

