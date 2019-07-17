Golem (GNT) Trading 23.2% Lower This Week

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Golem has a market capitalization of $56.69 million and $825,106.00 worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golem token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0588 or 0.00000603 BTC on exchanges including Poloniex, Tidex, Vebitcoin and Coinbe. During the last week, Golem has traded 23.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Golem Token Profile

Golem’s launch date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 964,450,000 tokens. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Golem is golem.network.

Buying and Selling Golem

Golem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin, BitMart, Bitbns, Mercatox, Upbit, Gate.io, Bithumb, OOOBTC, Koinex, DragonEX, BigONE, Tidex, Liqui, Tux Exchange, Braziliex, Zebpay, ABCC, OKEx, GOPAX, Iquant, BitBay, Huobi, WazirX, Poloniex, Ethfinex, Binance, YoBit, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Vebitcoin, Cobinhood, Coinbe and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

