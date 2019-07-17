GPU Coin Price Tops $0.0352 (GPU)

GPU Coin (CURRENCY:GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 17th. One GPU Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Novaexchange. During the last seven days, GPU Coin has traded down 19.1% against the dollar. GPU Coin has a total market cap of $1.42 million and $385.00 worth of GPU Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000048 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000161 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 51.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GPU Coin Profile

GPU Coin (CRYPTO:GPU) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2016. GPU Coin’s total supply is 51,530,001 coins and its circulating supply is 40,477,042 coins. The official website for GPU Coin is nullex.io. GPU Coin’s official Twitter account is @GPU_coin. The Reddit community for GPU Coin is /r/NulleX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GPU Coin Coin Trading

GPU Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Novaexchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GPU Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GPU Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GPU Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

