Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.20.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Green Dot from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Nlight in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Shares of GDOT stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.41. 593,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,024. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.98. Green Dot has a 12-month low of $41.67 and a 12-month high of $93.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Green Dot had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $340.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 6,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $321,907.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,274.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Konrad Alt sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $38,515.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,502.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,363. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Green Dot by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,186,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,379,000 after buying an additional 297,348 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 33,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,602,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

