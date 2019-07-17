Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) Receives $17.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Get Green Plains Partners alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 323.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Green Plains Partners by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Green Plains Partners by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 25,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Green Plains Partners by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 41,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GPP traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.96. The stock had a trading volume of 55 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,530. Green Plains Partners has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $16.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.02 million, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.96.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 71.28% and a net margin of 54.78%. The business had revenue of $21.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Green Plains Partners will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.