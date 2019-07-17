Gridsum (NASDAQ:GSUM) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Gridsum Holding Inc – (NASDAQ:GSUM)’s stock price rose 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.10 and last traded at $2.95, approximately 448,886 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 263,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get Gridsum alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.04.

Gridsum (NASDAQ:GSUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.66 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gridsum stock. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gridsum Holding Inc – (NASDAQ:GSUM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 205,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.78% of Gridsum as of its most recent SEC filing. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gridsum Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSUM)

Gridsum Holding Inc provides data analysis software for enterprises and government agencies in China. Its proprietary distributed data architecture allows its customers to collect and analyze information; and Gridsum Big Data platform and Gridsum Prophet performs multi-dimensional correlation analysis and analyzes complex real-time events.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Gridsum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gridsum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.