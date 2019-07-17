Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.78% from the company’s current price.

GO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Total in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Grocery Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

NYSE:GO opened at $34.81 on Monday. Grocery Outlet has a 12 month low of $27.75 and a 12 month high of $36.09.

In other Grocery Outlet news, CFO Charles Bracher purchased 2,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $57,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven K. Wilson purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $440,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 58,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,287,660 over the last three months.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

