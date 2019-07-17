Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) Coverage Initiated at Telsey Advisory Group

Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.91% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $34.81 on Monday. Grocery Outlet has a 12 month low of $27.75 and a 12 month high of $36.09.

In other news, SVP Steven K. Wilson acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 58,530 shares of company stock worth $1,287,660 over the last ninety days.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

