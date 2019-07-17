Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Guess?’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.30. Guess? posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Guess? will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Guess?.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. Guess? had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

GES has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley set a $2.00 price objective on Ascena Retail Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Guess? in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $24.00 price objective on Guess? and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of NYSE:GES traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,281,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,448. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.58. Guess? has a fifty-two week low of $13.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Guess?’s payout ratio is currently 45.92%.

In other news, Director Gianluca Bolla acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $147,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,180.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos Alberini acquired 347,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.32 per share, for a total transaction of $4,974,094.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Guess? by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Guess? by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Guess? by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Guess? by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Guess? by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

