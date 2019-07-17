GYM Group PLC (LON:GYM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of GYM Group PLC (LON:GYM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 310 ($4.05).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GYM shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €23.50 ($27.33) price objective on shares of Rhoen Klinikum and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($42.47) price objective on shares of in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 877 ($11.46) price objective on shares of in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Shopify from C$230.00 to C$265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get GYM Group alerts:

Shares of GYM stock traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 256 ($3.35). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.14, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 242.15. GYM Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 185 ($2.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 344.50 ($4.50). The company has a market cap of $353.45 million and a P/E ratio of 48.30.

About GYM Group

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of March 19, 2019, it operated 160 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for GYM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GYM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.