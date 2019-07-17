Head-To-Head Analysis: Fortel (OTCMKTS:ECGP) versus Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA)

Fortel (OTCMKTS:ECGP) and Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fortel and Liberty Tax’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Liberty Tax $132.55 million 1.26 -$2.16 million $0.63 18.80

Fortel has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Liberty Tax.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Fortel and Liberty Tax, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortel 0 0 0 0 N/A Liberty Tax 0 1 0 0 2.00

Volatility & Risk

Fortel has a beta of 23.53, meaning that its stock price is 2,253% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Tax has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.6% of Liberty Tax shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Fortel shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.9% of Liberty Tax shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fortel and Liberty Tax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortel N/A N/A N/A Liberty Tax -1.63% 10.57% 4.87%

Dividends

Liberty Tax pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Fortel does not pay a dividend. Liberty Tax pays out 25.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Liberty Tax beats Fortel on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fortel

Fortel, Inc., formerly Envit Capital Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides alternative asset management and global private wealth management services. It operates as a holding company for financial entities, investor partnerships, and asset management subsidiaries. The Company operates in three segments: private alternative asset management, private wealth management and private equity. In June 2008, Envit Capital, LLC has acquired Fortel, Inc.

About Liberty Tax

Liberty Tax, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States. Its customers include taxpayers who, for reasons of complexity, convenience, or the need for prompt tax refunds, seek assisted tax preparation services. The company offers its products and services through a network of company-owned offices and franchised locations under the Liberty Tax, Liberty Tax Service, Liberty Income Tax, Liberty Canada, and SiempreTax+ brand names. The company was formerly known as JTH Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Liberty Tax, Inc. in July 2014. Liberty Tax, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

