Head-To-Head Comparison: QF Liquidation (OTCMKTS:QTWWQ) and Tower International (OTCMKTS:TOWR)

QF Liquidation (OTCMKTS:QTWWQ) and Tower International (NYSE:TOWR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares QF Liquidation and Tower International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QF Liquidation N/A N/A N/A Tower International 1.44% 21.15% 5.37%

Volatility and Risk

QF Liquidation has a beta of 8.21, indicating that its share price is 721% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tower International has a beta of 2.13, indicating that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.6% of Tower International shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of QF Liquidation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Tower International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares QF Liquidation and Tower International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QF Liquidation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tower International $1.57 billion 0.41 $48.90 million $3.50 8.83

Tower International has higher revenue and earnings than QF Liquidation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for QF Liquidation and Tower International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QF Liquidation 0 0 0 0 N/A Tower International 0 2 1 0 2.33

Tower International has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.88%. Given Tower International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tower International is more favorable than QF Liquidation.

Dividends

Tower International pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. QF Liquidation does not pay a dividend. Tower International pays out 14.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Tower International has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

Tower International beats QF Liquidation on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

QF Liquidation Company Profile

QF Liquidation, Inc. develops, produces, and sells compressed natural gas fuel storage tanks and packaged fuel storage systems for heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks; and passenger vehicles in the United States, Canada, Germany, Australia, India, the United Kingdom, Spain, and Taiwan. Its products include high pressure gaseous fuel tanks, packaged fuel system modules, gaseous fuel electronic vehicle control systems and software, hybrid control and motor control software systems, inverters and motors, and engines/generators and fuel cell power. The company also designs, develops, engineers, and validates fuel storage systems for natural gas vehicle applications ranging from passenger vehicles to heavy duty trucks; and integrates electric motors, inverters, generators, and electronic vehicle control components into hybrid and plug-in electric vehicles. In addition, it provides component, subsystem, and system testing and validation services; certification and compliance; and production engineering and manufacturing process development services. Further, the company offers vehicle level assembly services; technical training services; and service procedures, diagnostics, tools, and repair/maintenance programs for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Its customers include OEMs, aftermarket and OEM truck integrators, fleets, material science companies, and other governmental entities and agencies. The company, formerly known as Quantum Fuel Systems Technologies Worldwide, Inc., was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, California.

Tower International Company Profile

Tower International, Inc. manufactures and sells engineered automotive structural metal components and assemblies primarily for original equipment manufacturers. It operates in two segments, North America and Brazil. The company provides body structures and assemblies, including structural metal components, which comprise body pillars, roof rails, and side sills; and Class A surfaces and assemblies that consist of body sides, hoods, doors, fenders, and pickup truck boxes. It also offers lower vehicle frames and structures, such as pickup truck and sport utility vehicle (SUV) full frames, automotive engine and rear suspension cradles, floor pan components, and cross members. In addition, the company offers complex body-in-white assemblies comprising various components and sub-assemblies. Its products have applications in small and large cars, crossovers, pickups, and SUVs. The company was formerly known as Tower Automotive, LLC and changed its name to Tower International, Inc. in October 2010. Tower International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.

