Head-To-Head Survey: Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) versus Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN)

Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) and Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Kazia Therapeutics alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kazia Therapeutics and Eyenovia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kazia Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Eyenovia 0 0 2 0 3.00

Eyenovia has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 248.48%. Given Eyenovia’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eyenovia is more favorable than Kazia Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kazia Therapeutics and Eyenovia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kazia Therapeutics $90,000.00 198.94 -$4.68 million ($0.97) -2.97 Eyenovia N/A N/A -$17.25 million ($1.82) -1.81

Kazia Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Eyenovia. Kazia Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eyenovia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Kazia Therapeutics has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eyenovia has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.8% of Eyenovia shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Kazia Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.1% of Eyenovia shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kazia Therapeutics and Eyenovia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kazia Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Eyenovia N/A -108.83% -97.16%

Summary

Kazia Therapeutics beats Eyenovia on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kazia Therapeutics

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops therapies for a range of oncology indications. Its lead product is GDC-0084, a small molecule inhibitor of the PI3K / AKT / mTOR pathway that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat glioblastoma multiforme. The company is also developing TRX-E-002-1 (Cantrixil), a third-generation benzopyran molecule, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer. It has collaboration agreements with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, the University of Boston, and St Jude Children's Research Hospital, as well as Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Kazia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kazia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.