Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Given a $72.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $72.00 price target on Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) in a research report report published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HXL. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Mallinckrodt in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EXACT Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America set a $275.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group cut shares of AGL Energy to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of YY from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.13.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Shares of HXL traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.74. The stock had a trading volume of 329,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,060. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $53.50 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Hexcel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $609.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brett Raymond Schneider sold 2,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $155,363.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Swords sold 20,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $1,445,189.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,211.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,179 shares of company stock valued at $2,600,947. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hexcel by 2.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,299,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $159,018,000 after acquiring an additional 62,577 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its position in Hexcel by 15.3% during the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,959,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $135,493,000 after acquiring an additional 259,288 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its position in Hexcel by 6.5% during the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,572,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,733,000 after acquiring an additional 95,267 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 9.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,388,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $96,004,000 after purchasing an additional 115,448 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 5.0% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,337,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,529,000 after purchasing an additional 63,800 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.