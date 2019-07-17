Hexx Market Cap Tops $780,906.00 (HXX)

Hexx (CURRENCY:HXX) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One Hexx coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00011979 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Sistemkoin, Cryptopia and Livecoin. Hexx has a market capitalization of $780,906.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Hexx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hexx has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,785.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $213.86 or 0.02184816 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.46 or 0.00924615 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $297.50 or 0.03040878 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00014053 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.67 or 0.00793911 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00058974 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.33 or 0.00770000 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00278153 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Hexx Coin Profile

Hexx (CRYPTO:HXX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm.

Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 5th, 2015. Hexx’s total supply is 1,858,362 coins. Hexx’s official Twitter account is @hxxcoin. The Reddit community for Hexx is /r/HexxCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hexx’s official website is hexxcoin.net.

Hexx Coin Trading

Hexx can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Sistemkoin, CryptoBridge and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hexx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hexx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hexx using one of the exchanges listed above.

