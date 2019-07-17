Highland Copper (CVE:HI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Highland Copper Company Inc (CVE:HI) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 1000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a market cap of $16.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.29, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04.

About Highland Copper (CVE:HI)

Highland Copper Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper projects in the United States. It also explores for silver ores. The company owns the Copperwood copper project; and the White Pine copper project in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

