Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) PT Set at $21.00 by Citigroup

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) has been given a $21.00 price target by investment analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €215.00 ($250.00) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. KeyCorp lowered Steris from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntsman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.90.

Shares of Huntsman stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,125,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.43. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.30. Huntsman has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $33.55.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott J. Wright acquired 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.22 per share, with a total value of $100,089.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 33,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,902.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Stryker acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.01 per share, for a total transaction of $38,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 179,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,420,469.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,950 shares of company stock worth $157,729. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,112,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,789,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 61.3% during the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,811,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,025 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,414,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,858,000 after purchasing an additional 882,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 3,526.0% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 824,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,548,000 after purchasing an additional 801,991 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

