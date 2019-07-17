IBM (NYSE:IBM) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

IBM (NYSE:IBM) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $13.90. IBM also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $13.90 EPS.

IBM stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.07. 4,596,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,788,136. IBM has a 12 month low of $105.94 and a 12 month high of $154.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.01. The company has a market capitalization of $127.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.11. IBM had a return on equity of 68.76% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $19.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that IBM will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $155.17.

In other news, SVP Kenneth M. Keverian sold 2,227 shares of IBM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $300,979.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,461.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth M. Keverian sold 2,083 shares of IBM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $274,956.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at $4,549,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $940,430. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IBM Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

