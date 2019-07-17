IMMURON LTD/S (NASDAQ:IMRN) Stock Price Down 12.8%

Shares of IMMURON LTD/S (NASDAQ:IMRN) fell 12.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.59 and last traded at $3.75, 520,803 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 293% from the average session volume of 132,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.14.

About IMMURON LTD/S (NASDAQ:IMRN)

Immuron Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of immunomodulatory polyclonal antibodies for the treatment and prevention of various diseases through its oral immunoglobulins platform in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Research and Development, and HyperImmune Products segments.

