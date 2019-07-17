Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Given a $13.00 Price Target by BMO Capital Markets Analysts

BMO Capital Markets set a $13.00 price target on Infosys (NYSE:INFY) in a research note released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on INFY. Citigroup raised shares of Infosys from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Investec cut shares of Cybg to a hold rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.01) price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. HSBC cut shares of easyJet to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wedbush set a $30.00 price target on shares of Redfin and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.96.

NYSE INFY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.49. 383,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,404,273. Infosys has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $11.63. The company has a market cap of $49.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.71.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Infosys had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $218.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Infosys’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Infosys by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 156.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 58,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 35,897 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 586,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after acquiring an additional 197,354 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,866,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,946,000 after acquiring an additional 743,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

