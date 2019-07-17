Insider Selling: Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) SVP Sells 1,047 Shares of Stock

Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) SVP Dennis Gregory Hintz sold 1,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total transaction of $52,915.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,451 shares in the company, valued at $224,953.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

SFLY stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.62. The company had a trading volume of 346,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,091. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.20. Shutterfly, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.08 and a twelve month high of $91.53.

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($2.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.53) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $324.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.12 million. Shutterfly had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 8.20%. Shutterfly’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.83) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Shutterfly, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Shutterfly by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Shutterfly by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its stake in Shutterfly by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 33,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shutterfly by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Shutterfly by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SFLY shares. ValuEngine cut shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CannTrust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Aegis cut shares of Shutterfly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shutterfly presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

About Shutterfly

Shutterfly, Inc manufactures and retails personalized products primarily in the United States, Canada, and the European Community. The company operates through three reportable segments: Shutterfly Consumer, Lifetouch, and Shutterfly Business Solutions. The Shutterfly Consumer segment provides products, such as portraits, cards and stationery items, professionally-bound photo books and year books, personalized gifts and home décor products, and calendars and prints; and mugs, ornaments, candles, pillows, and blankets through the Shutterfly, Tiny Prints, and Groovebook domains, as well as rents photographic and video equipment under BorrowLenses brand.

