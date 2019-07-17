Insider Selling: Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) CFO Sells 10,235 Shares of Stock

Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) CFO Robynne Sisco sold 10,235 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $2,235,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, June 3rd, Robynne Sisco sold 98 shares of Workday stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.93, for a total value of $19,985.14.

WDAY traded up $4.51 on Wednesday, hitting $218.01. 1,227,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,799,080. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.70 and a beta of 1.56. Workday Inc has a twelve month low of $117.72 and a twelve month high of $226.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Workday had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $825.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Workday Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Workday by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,836 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Workday by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Workday by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Workday by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WDAY. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Workday from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Workday from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on KemPharm from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.32.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

