Insolar (INS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $419,588.00

Insolar (CURRENCY:INS) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 17th. Insolar has a total market capitalization of $8.92 million and approximately $419,588.00 worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Insolar has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. One Insolar token can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00002830 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKex, Binance, Mercatox and Cobinhood.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003216 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010380 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00283311 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $120.09 or 0.01237446 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000833 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00024710 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00111372 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Insolar Token Profile

Insolar’s genesis date was August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Insolar’s official message board is medium.com/insolar. Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario. Insolar’s official website is insolar.io.

Buying and Selling Insolar

Insolar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Kucoin, Okcoin Korea, Binance, Liqui, Bithumb, Cobinhood, Mercatox, OKex and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insolar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insolar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

