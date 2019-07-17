International Biotechnology Trust Plc (LON:IBT) Announces GBX 14 Dividend

International Biotechnology Trust Plc (LON:IBT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

IBT stock opened at GBX 654 ($8.55) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 638.17. International Biotechnology Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 6.04 ($0.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 700 ($9.15).

Get International Biotechnology Trust alerts:

International Biotechnology Trust Company Profile

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for International Biotechnology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Biotechnology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.