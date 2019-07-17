InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) Expected to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of InterRent REIT in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 11th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter.

InterRent REIT has a 12 month low of C$7.31 and a 12 month high of C$10.19.

InterRent REIT Company Profile

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

