Irish Continental Group (LON:ICGC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.35. Irish Continental Group shares last traded at $4.35, with a volume of 201,104 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 242.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.06, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40.

About Irish Continental Group (LON:ICGC)

Irish Continental Group plc operates as a shipping, transport, and leisure company. It operates in two segments, Ferries, and Container & Terminal. The Ferries segment transports passengers and cars, roll on roll off freight, and container lift on lift off freight on routes between Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Continental Europe, as well as offers package holidays.

Featured Article: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Irish Continental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Irish Continental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.