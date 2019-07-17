Isodiol International (OTCMKTS:ISOLF) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Isodiol International Inc (OTCMKTS:ISOLF)’s share price dropped 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42, approximately 459,029 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 172% from the average daily volume of 168,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.80.

Isodiol International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ISOLF)

Isodiol International, Inc engages in the development cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals and consumer products. The firm operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, and United Kingdom. Its services also include the research, education, development, and manufacturing of cannabinoid products.

