Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Lifted to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities set a $6.00 target price on shares of Lonestar Resources US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iteris in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Iteris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.08.

ITI stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.61. The company had a trading volume of 101,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,874. Iteris has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $5.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.31 million, a P/E ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.30.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Iteris had a negative net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $26.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Iteris will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its holdings in Iteris by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,396,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 234,852 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Iteris by 1,006.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,004,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 913,250 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Iteris in the 1st quarter worth $3,697,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Iteris by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 281,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 77,069 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Iteris by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 12,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.18% of the company’s stock.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera.

