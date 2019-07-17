IWG (LON:IWG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

IWG (LON:IWG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

IWG has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 307.20 ($4.01).

Shares of IWG stock opened at GBX 357.60 ($4.67) on Monday. IWG has a one year low of GBX 199 ($2.60) and a one year high of GBX 360.30 ($4.71). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 339.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.53. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83.

In related news, insider Mark Dixon bought 42,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.44) per share, for a total transaction of £143,072 ($186,948.91). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 500,401 shares of company stock worth $168,170,327.

IWG Company Profile

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides office outsourcing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the United Kingdom. The company offers virtual office services; 24/7 workspace recovery solutions; mobile and digital self-service solutions; co-working solutions; fully managed offices; networking and knowledge-sharing meetings; and meeting spaces.

