James L. Herbert Sells 5,000 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Stock

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Director James L. Herbert sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 626,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,721,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NEOG stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.72. 148,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,871. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.40. Neogen Co. has a 12-month low of $50.60 and a 12-month high of $97.38.

NEOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $65.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Neogen by 105.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new position in shares of Neogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Neogen by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

